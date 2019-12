Every minute of the day there are people in our community who need your help. Patients need blood for cancer treatment, trauma care, surgeries, organ and bone marrow transplants, and blood diseases. That’s why Bloodworks Northwest, your community blood program, is calling on you now for help. Bloodworks NW has partnered with your favorite radio stations to bring you the Bloodworks Live Studio–a place where you can support our community blood supply AND get closer to your favorite artists!